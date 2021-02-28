Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Head to Head Comparison

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) and Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Sotera Health alerts:

This table compares Sotera Health and Tivity Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tivity Health $1.13 billion 1.02 -$286.82 million $2.02 11.78

Sotera Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tivity Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sotera Health and Tivity Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sotera Health 0 0 9 0 3.00 Tivity Health 1 2 5 0 2.50

Sotera Health currently has a consensus price target of $32.28, indicating a potential upside of 23.43%. Tivity Health has a consensus price target of $22.13, indicating a potential downside of 7.04%. Given Sotera Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sotera Health is more favorable than Tivity Health.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of Tivity Health shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Tivity Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sotera Health and Tivity Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sotera Health N/A N/A N/A Tivity Health -47.44% 128.43% 6.11%

Summary

Tivity Health beats Sotera Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing. The company also provides Co-60 and gamma irradiators, which are principal components to the gamma sterilization process. Its microbiology testing services help customers to identify and measure the potential risks of microbes to a product and ensure that the quality of the products is maintained; and advisory services help customers in navigating the regulatory requirements applicable throughout the product lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Sotera Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Sotera Health Company in October 2020. Sotera Health Company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Broadview Heights, Ohio.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc. provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage and Medicare supplement programs; Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans, employers, and other sponsoring organizations; health plans through WholeHealth Living program; and health services, such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and others. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services under the Nutrisystem, South Beach Diet, and Wisely Well names. This segment sells pre-packaged foods comprising frozen and non-frozen, and shelf-stable products directly to weight loss program participants primarily through the Internet and telephone; QVC, a television shopping network; and retailers. The company was formerly known as Healthways, Inc. and changed its name to Tivity Health, Inc. in January 2017. Tivity Health, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.