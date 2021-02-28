Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Given Average Rating of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) have received an average rating of “Sell” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCCO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $48.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

In other news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 108,450 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $8,477,536.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 822,966 shares in the company, valued at $64,331,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 687,828 shares of company stock valued at $45,985,263 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCCO. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 548.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,290 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 282.5% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 25,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $663,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $462,000. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCCO traded down $3.75 on Friday, hitting $71.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16. Southern Copper has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $83.15.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 18.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Copper will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.