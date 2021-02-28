SpaceChain (SPC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $10,761.00

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One SpaceChain token can currently be bought for about $0.0563 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SpaceChain has a market cap of $19.80 million and approximately $10,761.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Denarius (D) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000032 BTC.

SpaceChain Token Profile

SpaceChain is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. SpaceChain’s total supply is 435,679,086 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,602,603 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Star Pacific Coin is an ERC20 Token design to make crypto mining and crypto staking easier for everyone, using its genetic algorithm trained machine learning technology computer with even low configure are capable of mining crypto. Star Pacific Coin is created by Star Pacific International, which is a multinational based ECN (Electronic Communications Network) FX and Spread-betting broker created by traders to Improve your Trading Experience. “

SpaceChain Token Trading

