Spaceswap (MILK2) Price Down 38.9% This Week

Spaceswap (CURRENCY:MILK2) traded up 63.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Spaceswap token can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00001308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. Spaceswap has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $371,171.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.34 or 0.00473442 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00074222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00079343 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00078860 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00052803 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.00468152 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.17 or 0.00194621 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 3,957,038 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,742,905 tokens. The official website for Spaceswap is spaceswap.app

