SparkPoint Market Cap Reaches $65.89 Million (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint has a total market capitalization of $65.89 million and $5.82 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.62 or 0.00770379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00029800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006921 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00030258 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00041894 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint (SRK) is a coin. Its launch date was March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,995,763,501 coins and its circulating supply is 7,398,821,384 coins. The official message board for SparkPoint is medium.com/theecosystem . The official website for SparkPoint is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

