SparksPay Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (SPK)

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $81,685.05 and approximately $22.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SparksPay coin can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SparksPay has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006676 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 10,533,703 coins and its circulating supply is 9,449,001 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/sparkspay . The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io

SparksPay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.