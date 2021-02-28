Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Update

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the January 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DALXF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spartan Delta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.75.

Spartan Delta stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38. Spartan Delta has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

