Spartan Protocol Market Cap Reaches $62.32 Million (SPARTA)

Spartan Protocol (CURRENCY:SPARTA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.32 million and $14.16 million worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spartan Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002208 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Spartan Protocol has traded 43% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.00461404 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00074240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00076516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00080198 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00053227 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.32 or 0.00472402 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00202018 BTC.

Spartan Protocol Profile

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 63,400,728 tokens. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org . Spartan Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@spartanprotocol

Spartan Protocol Token Trading

