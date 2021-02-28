SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the January 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SPEC opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. SpectralCast has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

SpectralCast Company Profile

SpectralCast, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty electronics. The company also integrates and cultivates consumer electronic products with the encrypted network, the Orbital Organic Network, known as the Overnet. It offers 58 inch and 55 inch Orbital Elite LED televisions, and 42 inch multi-function LCD television.

