SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SpectralCast, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPEC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the January 28th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SPEC opened at $0.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. SpectralCast has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $2.21.
SpectralCast Company Profile
