Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6.00

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. In the last seven days, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded up 180.5% against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market cap of $9.56 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.00731220 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00027784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00030489 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00056974 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00039023 BTC.

About Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (SXDT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the dividend-token, SPECTRE pays out normal dividends and special dividends to dividend-token holders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

