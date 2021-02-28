Spectre.ai Utility Token Trading 15.2% Higher This Week (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded up 39.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.07 million and $100.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 15.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00054738 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.54 or 0.00759805 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00030372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00057075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00039091 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token is a token. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

According to CryptoCompare, “SPECTRE (short for Speculative Tokenized Trading Exchange) is an Ethereum-based broker-less financial trading platform. SPECTRE has two types of tokens, each separately traded on different exchanges. As for the utility token, it doesn't pay financial dividends, however, it gives in-platform privileges to traders. SPECTRE is a website that allows you to trade on the direction of currencies, commodities, stocks and other assets, for financial gain. Uniquely, it offers the ability for traders to earn 5-200% returns (average 73%) ROI on just 1 trade within minutes. Unlike traditional brokerages, it sits on top of our global auditing technology meaning that it provides unparalleled transparency. Traders may choose the off-site trading account option and never deposit at SPECTRE to trade to see how things work. SPECTRE's liquidity pool (i.e balance sheet) is owned by our platform users who receive rewards based on the traded volume in SPECTRE, and not by a centralised management. “

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

