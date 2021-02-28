Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00049740 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00290540 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000257 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001863 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00009440 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010764 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.