Sphere 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,868.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Sphere coin can now be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges. Sphere has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $3,868.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,201.35 or 0.99336037 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00038910 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00008414 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.25 or 0.00108034 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000264 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io . Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Sphere

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

