Stably USD (USDS) Price Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. In the last week, Stably USD has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002015 BTC on popular exchanges. Stably USD has a total market capitalization of $670,009.32 and approximately $1,245.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00716544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Stably USD Token Profile

Stably USD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,731,636 tokens and its circulating supply is 764,005 tokens. The official message board for Stably USD is medium.com/stably-blog . Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io

Stably USD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

