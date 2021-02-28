Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.28. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $416.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

