Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $740.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) will announce sales of $740.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $751.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $728.99 million. Stantec reported sales of $712.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Stantec from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins increased their target price on Stantec from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

NYSE:STN opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. Stantec has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 4.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stantec in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stantec by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 305,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,277,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Stantec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Stantec by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

