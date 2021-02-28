Starbase Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $161,967.13 and $11.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Starbase alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00053981 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.20 or 0.00783679 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00030419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00029893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.67 or 0.00057552 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00041371 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase (CRYPTO:STAR) is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.