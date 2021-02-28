Starbase Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. Starbase has a market capitalization of $139,047.61 and $2,437.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Starbase has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00053623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.59 or 0.00699690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00026503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00029644 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00056977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00037945 BTC.

Starbase Token Profile

Starbase is a token. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

