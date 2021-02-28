Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,067 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $108.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.67. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

