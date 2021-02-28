StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) will announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for StarTek’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.10. StarTek posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.66). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for StarTek.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of StarTek stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 65,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,929. The company has a market cap of $326.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. StarTek has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in StarTek by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,218,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in StarTek by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,294,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in StarTek by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in StarTek by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in StarTek during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

StarTek

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides omnichannel customer interactions, technology, and back-office support solutions for brands in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement consulting, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, back office, and receivables management services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

