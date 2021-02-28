STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $1.16

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One STASIS EURO coin can now be bought for approximately $1.16 or 0.00002675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $55.25 million and approximately $59,746.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $311.86 or 0.00716544 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00027061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00030388 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00057071 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00038604 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

EURS is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 47,459,957 coins. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

