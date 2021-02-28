State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,713 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,884 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Littelfuse worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. FMR LLC raised its position in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 26,315 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Littelfuse by 17.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $41,066,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $260.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.49 and a 200 day moving average of $223.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.63 and a 12 month high of $287.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.40 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 289,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,653,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $1,224,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,499,550.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,869 shares of company stock valued at $11,730,274. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.