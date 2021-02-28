State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 9,983 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Thor Industries worth $7,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Thor Industries by 24.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Thor Industries during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THO stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.13. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.59. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.36.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

