State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 180,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Capri worth $7,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Capri in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 20.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HSBC lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Capri from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.74.

Capri stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.34. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $48.70.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

