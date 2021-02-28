State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,827 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $7,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

KRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.58.

KRC stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.96.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

