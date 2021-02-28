State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of CoreSite Realty worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

CoreSite Realty stock opened at $121.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.27 and a 200-day moving average of $123.21. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $90.07 and a 52 week high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

