State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of BWX Technologies worth $8,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $58.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $65.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.82.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 61.50% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $60,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,551 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,875.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John A. Fees sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $555,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,624.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $955,359 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on BWX Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.