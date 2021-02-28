State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.11 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,679 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of NCR worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NCR by 16.9% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in NCR during the third quarter worth approximately $989,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in NCR by 239.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 112,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 79,080 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NCR by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter valued at $405,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.89.

Shares of NCR opened at $34.76 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.76.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

