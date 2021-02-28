State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $351,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $91.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $99.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day moving average is $52.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.66%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

