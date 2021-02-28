State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,060 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,060 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Oshkosh worth $7,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $120.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.53.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.88.

In other news, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,250.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at $15,618,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.