State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,193 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,193 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Landstar System worth $7,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System stock opened at $160.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.70 and a 200 day moving average of $136.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a one year low of $85.30 and a one year high of $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.31.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

