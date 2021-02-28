State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,994 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 526,023 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,994 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of People’s United Financial worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391,343 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in People’s United Financial by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,714,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,042 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 4,390.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,626 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $12,418,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth $11,065,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.64.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $19.40.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 7.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

In other news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT).

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.