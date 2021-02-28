State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 29,943 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,943 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 88,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 851,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 98,019 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 379,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 22,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 193,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

