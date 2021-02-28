State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,140 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Flowserve worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLS opened at $37.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.57. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.22.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $985.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.96 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

