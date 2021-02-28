State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,550 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Leggett & Platt worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LEG. TheStreet raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $43.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.75. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $46.13.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

In other news, SVP Scott S. Douglas sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $393,030.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,600.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

