State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires New Stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 85,928 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth $161,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

BBBY opened at $26.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.30.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

