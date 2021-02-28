State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,430 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Copa by 270.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copa in the third quarter worth about $300,000.

CPA opened at $91.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $93.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.20 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CPA shares. UBS Group cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Copa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $60.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Copa from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of 102 aircraft comprising 82 Boeing 737-Next Generation, 14 Embraer 190, and six Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

