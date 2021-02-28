State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Overstock.com worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,261,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,921,000 after acquiring an additional 274,308 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,762,000 after acquiring an additional 728,174 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,027,000 after acquiring an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the 3rd quarter worth $55,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

OSTK opened at $67.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.68. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.53 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,348,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Glen Nickle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $34,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,187.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,113 shares of company stock valued at $7,210,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.