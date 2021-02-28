State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,435 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,394,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,735,000 after buying an additional 390,424 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,975,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,112,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,443,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 52,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 812,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,034,000 after buying an additional 53,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,077,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

RLJ stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.60. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.79% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.