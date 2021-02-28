State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.78 Million Holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,823 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in 51job were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of 51job by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 51job in the 3rd quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of 51job by 194.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOBS opened at $65.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.60. 51job, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.77.

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

