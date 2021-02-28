State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $423,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. 61.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:BNL opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.55. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

