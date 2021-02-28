State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 4.9% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.82.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $42.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.49 and a 1 year high of $83.69.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.43% and a negative net margin of 332.94%. On average, analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

