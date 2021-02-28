State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,150 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,150 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $461,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.