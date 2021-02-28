State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,894 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,384 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,894 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $31,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $230,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $253,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

In related news, Director Aurora Co-Invest L.P. Slp sold 2,079,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $45,693,711.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Usa Investors Venture I. Hermes sold 57,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total transaction of $1,270,151.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 991,894 shares in the company, valued at $21,791,911.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,265,859 shares of company stock worth $181,600,922. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of SWI opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 134.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.22 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.