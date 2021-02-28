State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 996 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in LendingTree in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $268.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -88.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $323.50 and its 200 day moving average is $305.31. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $372.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

