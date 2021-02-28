State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.43% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 238.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 25.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 28.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 15.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRG opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a current ratio of 206.28. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%. Analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,574 shares of company stock worth $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.31.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

