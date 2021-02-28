State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,617 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.10% of eHealth worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EHTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 35.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 613,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,087 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 44.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,719,000 after purchasing an additional 154,347 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 443,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,205 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.29.

eHealth stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day moving average is $71.64. eHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $151.66.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

