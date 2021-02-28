Status Market Cap Hits $276.52 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0797 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $276.52 million and $54.62 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 29.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $360.74 or 0.00780897 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00030141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00029841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00057319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00041161 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

