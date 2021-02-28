Stealth (XST) Trading Up 14.3% This Week

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 14.3% against the dollar. One Stealth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a total market cap of $9.48 million and $13,053.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000764 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00017679 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 38,750,516 tokens. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

