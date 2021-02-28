Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.41

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Steem has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $153.92 million and approximately $20.77 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,195.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.85 or 0.01010585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.20 or 0.00383594 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00030854 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 36% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002111 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005383 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 393,329,626 coins and its circulating supply is 376,355,532 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog . Steem’s official website is steem.com

Buying and Selling Steem

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

